Hence recently underwent surgery on his right arm, Redbird Farmhands reports.

Hence revealed the news from his personal Instagram page, though there are no other details regarding the specific nature of the procedure or how long he will need to rehab. The former top prospect was removed from the Cardinals' 40-man roster in August, but he cleared waivers and remains in the organization. Hence has had a terrible time staying healthy, and his stuff and results really backed up in 2026 as he held a 6.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP through 20.1 innings with Triple-A Memphis.