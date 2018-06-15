Layne agreed to a minor-league contract with St. Louis on Friday, Rob Rains of Stlsportspage.com reports.

Layne didn't make it out of spring training with Boston after appearing in 19 games with the Yankees in 2018. Over those outings, he posted an unsightly 7.62 ERA and 1.85 WHIP with a 9:8 K:BB across 13 innings of relief. The southpaw will report to Double-A Springfield and is unlikely to make an impact at the big-league level in 2018.

