Layne signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

The southpaw had trouble finding a landing spot last season after a horrible 2017 campaign in the majors. The Cardinals took a chance on him, and he responded by posting a 1.35 ERA and a 34:4 K:BB in 26 frames. Layne figures to compete for a spot in the Cardinals' bullpen during spring training, though he'll need to outperform arms like Chasen Shreve, Brett Cecil, Tyler Webb and Hunter Cervenka to avoid starting the season in the minors again.