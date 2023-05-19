Edman (abdomen) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Dodgers.
Edman was pulled from Thursday's game due to abdominal soreness related to a collision with teammate Lars Nootbaar and is presumably day-to-day. Nolan Gorman is playing second base and batting third Friday for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is at shortstop and Oscar Mercado is in right field.
