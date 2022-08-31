Edman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Reds.
Edman opened the scoring in the third inning with his solo shot, which was one of just four hits in the game for the Cardinals. Over his last eight games, Edman has gone 10-for-32 (.313) with three long balls, one triple, three doubles, seven RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases. That hot bat has kept him in the lineup regular as the starting shortstop while Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan handle second base and Paul DeJong has reverted to a bench role. Through 126 contests, Edman has matched his career high with 11 homers and added 26 stolen bases.