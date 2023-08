St. Louis activated Edman (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Edman is a potential trade candidate for the Cardinals with the 6 p.m. ET deadline fast approaching, but for now he is back on their active major-league roster following a three-week absence to heal a bout of right wrist inflammation. The versatile 28-year-old has slashed .237/.303/.391 with seven homers and 14 steals in 84 games this season when healthy.