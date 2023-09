Edman went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 11-6 win over Atlanta.

Edman has been steady, going 8-for-21 (.381) during his seven-game hitting streak. He's bounced around defensively as usual, seeing time at second base, shortstop and center field in that span. The speedy utility man is up to 23 thefts on 25 attempts this year while adding a .246/.310/.416 slash line, 12 home runs, 42 RBI and 61 runs scored through 116 games.