Edman went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Edman had multiple hits in six of his last nine games this season, picking up three steals while batting .371 (13-for-35) in that span. The utility man's production fell short of previous years in many areas, but his ability to seamlessly move between the middle infield and center field helped smooth things over in a difficult year for the Cardinals. He ends the campaign with a .248/.307/.399 slash line, 13 home runs, 27 steals in 31 attempts, 47 RBI and 69 runs scored across 137 contests.