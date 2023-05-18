Edman went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Brewers.
Edman hit a two-out single and stole second in the second inning, but the Cardinals couldn't bring him home. He's been very productive of late, hitting safely in six of his last seven games while batting .440 (11-for-25) with three steals, a home run and three RBI in that span. With Tyler O'Neill (back) and Dylan Carlson (ankle) both out, Edman has started the last two games in right field. Nolan Gorman and Paul DeJong have found success as the middle-infield duo lately, so it's possible Edman's best path to playing time may be in the outfield in the near future.