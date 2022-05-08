Edman went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 13-7 loss to the Giants.

Edman's picked up two steals in his last four games, though both have been in contests where he doesn't have a hit. The second baseman is sporting a 13.3 walk rate which has helped him post a sturdy .408 on-base percentage through 108 plate appearances. He's up to seven steals, three home runs, 14 RBI and 18 runs scored in 26 games this season.