Manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that Edman (wrist) was able to field grounders again Friday without any problems in his sprained ankle, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Marmol added that Edman remains on track to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield or Triple-A Memphis sometime next week, barring any setbacks. The 29-year-old infielder has spent all season on the injured list, so an extended stint in the minors will likely be necessary, though it's still possible he'll be able to rejoin the big-league club before the All-Star break.