Edman went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Pirates,

The steal was his eighth of the year in nine attempts, and four of those SBs have come in the last eight games. On the season, Edman is slashing .281/.335/.376 with two homers, 11 RBI and 22 runs through 43 contests.