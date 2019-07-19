Edman went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in a win over the Pirates on Thursday.

The rookie operated out of the leadoff spot once again and provided the big blast of the contest, launching a 408-foot shot to right with the bases juiced in the sixth inning to snap a 3-3 tie. The homer was only Edman's second, but the fact he plated four runs with it pushed his July RBI total to an impressive 10 over 12 games in July (eight starts).