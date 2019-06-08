Edman was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

With Jedd Gyorko (back) landing on the injured list, Edman will join the major-league team for the first time. He may not be a marquee prospect, Edman is a legitimate prospect, arguably ranking within the top 10 in the Cardinals organization. He's hit .305/.356/.513 with seven homers and nine steals with Memphis this season. The switch-hitting Edman should at least see some starts at second base against left-handed pitching.

