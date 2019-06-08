Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Called up to majors
Edman was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
With Jedd Gyorko (back) landing on the injured list, Edman will join the major-league team for the first time. He may not be a marquee prospect, Edman is a legitimate prospect, arguably ranking within the top 10 in the Cardinals organization. He's hit .305/.356/.513 with seven homers and nine steals with Memphis this season. The switch-hitting Edman should at least see some starts at second base against left-handed pitching.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...