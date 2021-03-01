Edman, who led off in Sunday's Grapefruit League opener against the Nationals, has the skill set to potentially handle the role on a regular basis during the season, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The versatile Edman is a switch hitter who possesses excellent speed and had 19- and 27-stolen-base tallies during two stops in his minor-league career. Edman also regularly posted contact rates above 80.0 percent before making his big-league debut in 2019, and he's generated figures of 81.3 percent and 76.5 percent in his first two seasons in the majors. Working out of the top of the order Sunday, Edman singled and scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, and he's likely to get consistent opportunities to prove he's a fit for the leadoff role during Grapefruit League games.