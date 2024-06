Edman (wrist) could begin a rehab assignment soon, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Edman has taken live at-bats from both sides of the plate in recent days and his surgically repaired right wrist has responded well. The 29-year-old would presumably require a good number of rehab at-bats since he's been out all season, but he's tracking toward a return before the end of the first half.