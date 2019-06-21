Edman went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Marlins.

Edman came through with a clutch home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, tying the contest before Miami ultimately secured the victory. The 24-year-old got off to a slow start through his first five games (1-for-6 with a double and a stolen base), but he's racked up three base knocks in the last two days, which figures boost his confidence moving forward.

