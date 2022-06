Edman went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in a 9-12 win over the Pirates during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After getting a breather in the matinee, Edman launched the first pitch he saw in the nightcap to right field for a leadoff homer. The infielder remains on pace for a career-best campaign, racking up seven homers, 15 steals, 26 RBI and 51 runs through 62 games to go along with a sharp .285/.359/.434 slash line.