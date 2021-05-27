Edman went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Wednesday's 4-0 win over the White Sox.

The 26-year-old's solo shots during the third and eighth innings accounted for the only runs of the contest until Edmundo Sosa delivered a two-RBI single during the final frame. Edman is 11-for-34 (.324 average) with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI two stolen bases and five runs over his past seven games.