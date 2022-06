Edman went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 9-0 rout of the Marlins.

The 27-year-old infielder is in a bit of a funk at the plate, batting .147 (5-for-34) over the last eight games, but he's still maintained fantasy value with three steals. Edman is up to 18 stolen base on the season to go along with a .269/.340/.398 slash line, seven homers, 31 RBI and 56 runs through 74 contests.