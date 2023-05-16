Edman went 4-for-5 with a home run, four total runs and two total RBI against the Brewers in an 18-1 win Monday.

The Cardinals racked up 16 hits in the rout, and Edman was responsible for a quarter of those with his first four-hit performance of the campaign. Two of his hits came in the eighth inning, as he led off the 10-run frame with a solo homer and later notched a two-run single. This was a much-needed big game for the second baseman, as he had gone just 3-for-24 over his previous eight contests.