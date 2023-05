Edman went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Dodgers.

Edman has gone 4-for-7 across two games since returning from abdominal soreness. He's logged multiple hits in three of his last seven contests, and he has four extra-base hits in that span. The utility man is slashing .287/.340/.483 with six home runs, six stolen bases, 18 RBI, 25 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple through 45 games this season.