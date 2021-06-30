Edman went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in a 3-2 victory versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Cardinals' leadoff hitter singled and stole second base in the fifth frame before coming around to score the game's first run on Nolan Arenado's two-run homer. He came up with a big single in the following inning, driving in a run that proved to provide the winning margin in the contest. Edman is slashing a modest .259/.301/.364 on the season but has made his mark in fantasy with 14 stolen bases in 17 attempts.