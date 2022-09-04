Edman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in an 8-4 win against the Cubs on Saturday.

Edman ignited a six-run third inning with a solo shot off Chicago starter Drew Smyly and tacked on a double in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has now homered four times in his last six games and is batting 10-for-25 (.400) with eight extra-base hits during the stretch. The recent binge comes on the heels of a 48-game homerless streak between June 15 and Aug. 14.