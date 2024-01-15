Edman (wrist) said Monday that he could be slightly behind schedule from a hitting perspective at the start of spring training, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Edman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist in October and is still in the midst of a hitting progression. He has yet to be cleared for bat-to-ball contact yet and it's not clear when that will happen. Edman fully expects to be ready to roll come Opening Day, though, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned at this point that he's a tad behind.