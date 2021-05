Edman went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Edman played the table-setting role out of the top of the order extremely well, extending his on-base streak to 11 games in the process. The 26-year-old has been stellar across the board during that stretch, producing a .326/.385/.543 slash line with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI across 52 plate appearances.