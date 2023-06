Edman went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

Edman had gone 26 games since his last home run before crushing a second-inning grand slam off Anthony DeSclafani to put the Cardinals up 4-2. He's now recorded just three extra-base hits in June, hitting .155 over that stretch, and has seen his average progressively decline with each passing month. The grand slam was the second of his career.