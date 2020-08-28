Edman is out of the lineup Friday against the Indians, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 25-year-old started both games of Thursday's twin bill and went 3-for-7 with a walk, and he'll take a seat for Friday's contest. Edman is 12-for-34 with two doubles, five runs, seven RBI and a stolen base in his past 10 games. Matt Carpenter will shift to third base while Brad Miller serves as the designated hitter.