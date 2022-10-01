site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Day off Saturday
Edman isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Edman went 0-for-3 during Friday's win over Pittsburgh, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Paul DeJong is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
