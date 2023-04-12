Edman will take a seat Wednesday versus the Rockies.
Edman will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a solo homer, a double, a walk and two runs scored over the first two games of the series. Brendan Donovan will draw the start at shortstop while Taylor Motter enters the lineup at third base and bats ninth in the series finale.
