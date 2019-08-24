Edman went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in a win over the Rockies on Friday.

Edman's seventh multi-hit effort of August pushed his monthly average to an impressive .293, with his season figure having risen 32 points to .273 since Aug. 9. The rookie has doubles in back-to-back games as well, and he's reached safely in seven consecutive starts.

