Edman went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday' 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh.
Edman gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead with his RBI single in the third inning but it was the only run his team could manage in the contest. The 25-year-old utilityman has collected a hit in each of his team's first three games this season.
