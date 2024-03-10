Edman said Saturday that the nagging pain in his surgically repaired right wrist is "more inflammation than structural" following second and third opinions from doctors, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The switch-hitter has had to be shut down twice this spring due to lingering pain when he bats right-handed and is expected to begin the season on the injured list. However, while it's not yet clear what the steps will be in Edman's rehab, he's confident he will not be sidelined long. The Cardinals are expected to use Dylan Carlson in center field while Edman is on the shelf.