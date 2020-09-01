Edman, who went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in a win over the Reds on Monday, hit .344 (11-for-32) with two doubles, three RBI, three walks, a stolen base and four runs over the final eight games of August.

The versatile 25-year-old has pulled his season line out of the ditch with his current hot streak, as he's quickly boosted his average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage by 47, 47 and 25 points, respectively, in that stretch. Edman's current .261/.337/.364 slash line is beginning to progressively approximate the impressive .304/.350/.500 figures he generated during his 2019 rookie campaign, with a reduction in strikeout rate during that eight-game sample (16.7 percent, down from 19.4 percent) helping his cause.