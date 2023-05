Edman was removed from Thursday's game against the Dodgers due to lower abdomen soreness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Edman collided with Lars Nootbaar early in Thursday's game as the pair converged in the outfield to catch a flyball. He remained in the game briefly but was pulled before his next at-bat in favor of Juan Yepez. It's unclear how serious the issue may be, though the initial diagnosis doesn't suggest it's particularly serious.