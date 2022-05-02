Manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that he expects Edman (hip) to be available for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 26-year-old sat out Monday's game against Kansas City as a precautionary measure after he was removed from Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks with a sore left hip flexor. Marmol has consistently downplayed the severity of the issue, and while Edman will be re-evaluated Tuesday, it seems likely that he'll return to the lineup after missing just one matchup.