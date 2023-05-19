Edman (abdomen) said he expects to return to the lineup Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Edman is absent from the Cardinals' starting lineup Friday night against the Dodgers after taking a shot to the abdomen/groin in Thursday's series opener. He checked out negative for any ruptures, though, and got through a workout without issue Friday afternoon in St. Louis.
