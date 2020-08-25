Edman went 2-for-4 with two singles, an RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over the Royals.
Edman shifted to second base with Kolten Wong getting the night off Monday. He reached base three times, increasing his on-base percentage to .313 on the campaign. Expect Edman to receive most of his playing time at third base going forward, with Wong likely returning to the lineup Tuesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Not starting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Sits after productive Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Likely shifting to shortstop•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Smacks first homer•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Drives in lone run•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Timely hitting to close out win•