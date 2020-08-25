Edman went 2-for-4 with two singles, an RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over the Royals.

Edman shifted to second base with Kolten Wong getting the night off Monday. He reached base three times, increasing his on-base percentage to .313 on the campaign. Expect Edman to receive most of his playing time at third base going forward, with Wong likely returning to the lineup Tuesday.