Edman went 3-for-4 with one double, one triple, one homer, five RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 14-5 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Edman doubled in his first at-bat and came around to score on a Dylan Carlson RBI double. The shortstop walked in his second plate appearance but was stranded on second and proceed to hit a three-run homer in the third to give the Cardinals a 7-3 lead. In the fifth, Edman smoked a two-run triple and once again scored on a run-scoring knock from Carlson. Coming into the contest, Edman had just two extra-base hits and two RBI through 67 plate appearances.