Edman went 4-for-6 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 12-5 win over the Pirates.

The switch hitter continues to thrive at the top of the Cards' order. Edman has gone 12-for-34 (.353) over the last eight games, pushing his slash line on the season to .295/.347/.402 with two homers, four steals, six RBI and 14 runs through 27 contests.