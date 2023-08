Edman is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Padres.

Edman will grab a day of mental and physical rest after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the Cardinals' loss to San Diego on Monday. Nolan Gorman is covering second base and batting third Tuesday as Richie Palacios patrols center field and hits leadoff. Masyn Winn will start at shortstop and bat ninth.