Edman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Edman took a changeup offering from Sean Manaea over the wall in center field for his fourth home run of the season and the third over his last six games. He would reach again on a fielder's choice in the eighth and later score in the inning. The 27-year-old has turned it up at the dish over the last week, slashing .353/.450/1.059 with three homers, seven RBI, six runs and a 3:0 BB:K. Even with his recent surge at the plate, Edman is still seeing himself bat at the bottom of the order against righties while he's near the top of the lineup against lefties.