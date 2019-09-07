Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Goes deep twice in loss
Edman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a 9-4 loss against the Pirates on Friday.
It looked like Edman's two homers would be enough for the Cardinals to win, as they held a three-run lead in the seventh, but then the Pirates offense exploded. Edman still had a great night, though, and he has six extra-base hits in his last five games. He is batting .283 with seven home runs, 26 RBI, 42 runs and 11 steals in just 247 at-bats this season.
