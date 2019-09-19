Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Hits 10th homer
Edman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs in a 5-1 victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.
Suddenly, the 24-year-old is on a little power spree, as he's hit three homers in the last five games. During that stretch, he also has five RBI. Overall, Edman is batting .286 with 10 homers, 32 RBI, 48 runs and 13 steals in 283 at-bats this season.
