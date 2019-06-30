Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Homers in loss
Edman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-2 loss to the Padres.
Edman opened the scoring with a long ball off Padres starter Chris Paddack on the fourth pitch of the game. Edman then came around to score on a Yairo Munoz double in the eighth inning, but the game was out of reach at that point. Edman now has three homers and a .321 average in 28 at-bats this season, primarily deployed as a pinch hitter. The 24-year-old has also stolen two bases.
