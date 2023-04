Edman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in a loss to Seattle on Saturday.

Edman's homer brought the Cardinals to within a run in the ninth inning, though it proved to be the team's final hit of the game. The long ball was the second in a span of three games for Edman, a stretch during which he's gone 5-for-11 with four extra-base hits and six RBI. Edman had been cold in his six contests prior to the three-game pickup, going 3-for-20 without an extra-base hit.