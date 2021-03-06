Edman, who went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a Grapefruit League loss to the Nationals on Friday, is hitting .429 (3-for-7) with a double over three spring games while filling the leadoff role in each contest.

Edman is clearly going to get a long look at filling the top-of-the-order role that his predecessor at second base, Kolten Wong, often operated out of with success during his Cardinals tenure. The versatile Edman's hot start at the plate, albeit over a small sample, is encouraging, considering he saw an offensive downturn in 2020 in the form of a .250/.317.368 slash after producing a much more impressive .304/.350/.500 line across his 349 major-league plate appearances in 2019.