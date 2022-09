Edman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Edman is one of several Cardinals regulars getting the day off for the series finale after St. Louis clinched the National League Central title with a 6-2 win Tuesday. Paul DeJong will draw the start at shortstop in place of Edman, who went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks Tuesday.