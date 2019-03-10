Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Impresses with glove and bat
Edman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 9-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Astros on Saturday.
The promising non-roster invitee snacked his first round tripper of spring off Colin McHugh in the second inning with Harrison Bader aboard to extend the Cardinals' lead to 3-0 at the time. Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports that Edman also flashed his defensive prowess in the top half of the frame with a nifty backhand of a Tyler White grounder and subsequent strong throw to first to retire him. Edman then doubled A.J. Reed off second base in the fifth after snagging a blooper in shallow center, making it a stellar all-around performance. The 23-year-old is projected to kick off the 2019 regular season at Triple-A Memphis, where he already slashed an impressive .318/.382/.394 across 76 plate appearances at the end of last season.
