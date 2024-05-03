Edman (wrist) is slated to take full swings off a tee Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Edman recently progressed to hitting from both sides of the dish after being limited to the right side due to his surgically repaired right wrist. He was also seen tracking fly balls during batting practice Friday, per John Denton of MLB.com. Edman still appears far away from a rehab assignment, but the 29-year-old is steadily progressing.
